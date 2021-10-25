Covid-19 Monday: 1,845 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,845 new cases of Covid-19.
That represents an increase of 24 from yesterday.
As of 8am today, 497 Covid patients were hospitalised, of which 99 were in ICU.
October 25th, 2021 1:16 PM
