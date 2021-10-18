Covid-19 Monday: 1,578 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,578 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 484 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 73 are in ICU.
The five-day moving average is 1,736.
October 18th, 2021 5:41 PM
Share this article
THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,578 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 484 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 73 are in ICU.
The five-day moving average is 1,736.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Property
2 hours ago
News
8 hours ago
Property
2 hours ago
News
8 hours ago
Sport
11 hours ago