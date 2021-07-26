Covid-19 Monday: 1,345 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,345 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 141 patients are hospitalised, of which 25 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘We are currently experiencing high incidence of COVID-19 across many counties. There has been a significant increase in hospitalisation over the last fortnight.

‘Please continue to avoid crowded spaces, keep distance from others, keep indoor settings well ventilated by opening windows and doors, wear a mask where appropriate.’

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘87% of cases today are in those aged less than 45 years. If you are awaiting your vaccine or are awaiting your second dose, continue to protect yourself by following public health advice. Vaccines against Covid-19 are safe and effective. Please get vaccinated as soon as you have the opportunity to do so.’