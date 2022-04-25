Covid-19 Monday: 1,058 new cases via PCR, 1,188 via antigen

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,058 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Sunday, 1,188 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 1,547 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 while 1,327 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day (Friday).

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 705 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,016 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day

As of 8am today, 535 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 43 are in ICU.