Covid-19 Monday: 1,017 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC)has today been notified of 1017* confirmed cases of Coivd19.

As of 8am today, 101 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 20 are in ICU.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: 'While we continue to enjoy the good weather, we are unfortunately also continuing to see a rise in incidence of disease across all key indicators. Our 14-day incidence is now the highest it’s been since 24 February at 231/100,000. Our five-day average is 1,159 cases per day, the highest it’s been since 2 February.