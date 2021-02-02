Covid-19 Monday: 101 deaths, 879 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 101 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of these deaths, 83 occurred in January, while 18 occurred in February.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 19-103 years.

There has been a total of 3,418 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 1st February, the HPSC has been notified of 879 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 198,424* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

419 are men / 459 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

383 in Dublin, 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 40 in Limerick, 43 in Meath and the remaining 290 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

As of 2pm today, 1,388 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. There were 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘This is the highest number of deaths we have reported on any single day of the Covid-19 pandemic so far. The high mortality we are experiencing as a country at the moment is related to the surge of infection we saw several weeks ago, and the hospitalisations and admissions to ICU that followed as a direct result.

‘Although we have seen great improvement in the level of infection being reported, we have a long way to go and incidence needs to decline much further. The best way to honour those who have died from Covid-19, and those who loved them or provided care for them, is to follow the public health advice. Stay at home unless absolutely necessary, and encourage your friends, family and colleagues to do the same.

‘What we can have control over today is the outlook of this disease in the weeks to come. Your positive actions matter, and they add up at a collective level. Please keep it up.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 198,424 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 February 2021)

(incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 01Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 01Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (19Jan2021 to 01Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (19Jan2021 to 01Feb2021) Ireland 879 1,169 455.0 21,668 Monaghan 17 28 1011.6 621 Waterford 29 38 664.5 772 Carlow 11 17 660.4 376 Louth 23 37 648.6 836 Dublin 383 439 552.7 7,447 Wexford 26 55 551.7 826 Mayo 12 28 514.1 671 Meath 34 47 479.4 935 Offaly 13 16 472.0 368 Limerick 40 46 437.7 853 Donegal 15 34 428.4 682 Cavan 10 14 417.5 318 Galway 53 63 408.0 1,053 Kildare 25 46 391.0 870 Cork 79 109 384.1 2,085 Longford 0 8 369.4 151 Laois 16 19 348.3 295 Tipperary 11 27 346.6 553 Sligo 8 13 340.3 223 Wicklow 19 23 310.3 442 Westmeath 14 13 286.1 254 Clare 12 13 271.0 322 Kilkenny 11 9 222.7 221 Kerry 14 16 212.6 314 Leitrim <5 4 199.7 64 Roscommon <5 7 179.7 116

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.