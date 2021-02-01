Covid-19 Monday: 10 deaths, 1,062 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

All 10 deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 79 years and the age range is 45-101 years.

There has been a total of 3,317 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 31st January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,062 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 197,553* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

506 are men / 546 are women

57% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

335 in Dublin, 137 in Cork, 73 in Wexford, 58 in Galway,54 in Kildare and the remaining 405 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 2pm today, 1,436 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. There were 38 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection. People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.

‘In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

‘Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

The majority of the population are complying with public health advice and staying home according to the nationally representative sample of 1,900 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health on Monday 1st February, available here. It reveals;

The level of worry has fallen slightly to 6.6/10, as public concern about health system overload falls back slightly. However, worry over the health of family and friends (3.8/5.0) and the economy (3.5/5.0) remain high.

There are high levels of reported compliance to the public health advice with 89% of the population saying they are remaining at home rather than going out.

62% of people believe the worst of the pandemic is happening now, 15% believe that it is ahead of us, with 15% believing the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 57 confirmed cases. The figure of 197,553 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7 Day Incidence is 182.6

5-day moving average is 1,288

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 31 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 31Jan2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 31Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 31Jan2021) Ireland 1062 1288 478.7 22794 Monaghan 50 34 990.5 608 Carlow 14 21 716.6 408 Louth 47 44 695.2 896 Waterford 34 49 690.3 802 Wexford 73 60 588.4 881 Dublin 335 457 576.1 7762 Mayo 30 44 552.5 721 Meath 28 48 511.7 998 Offaly 9 16 487.4 380 Donegal 27 44 475.5 757 Limerick 47 53 458.7 894 Cavan 6 14 430.6 328 Kildare 54 52 420.2 935 Galway 58 69 415.8 1073 Cork 137 116 408.2 2216 Laois 27 19 383.7 325 Longford 5 10 376.8 154 Tipperary 15 30 375.4 599 Sligo 6 15 346.4 227 Wicklow 16 25 319.5 455 Westmeath 6 14 305.3 271 Clare 8 15 289.5 344 Kilkenny 10 10 232.8 231 Kerry 9 17 224.8 332 Leitrim <5 4 209.1 67 Roscommon 7 9 201.4 130

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.