Covid-19 Friday: one death, 470 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with Covid-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,801* Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 1st October, the HPSC has been notified of 470 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 37,063** confirmed cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

225 are men / 242 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

68 cases have been identified as community transmission

198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health said: “The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than two households should meet at any given time. It is vital that everyone – families, friends and neighbours – limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households. Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.’

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 deaths. The figure 0f 1,801 reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 cases. The figure of 37,063 reflects this.

