Covid-19 Friday: no new deaths, but 67 new cases confirmed

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, Friday, August 14th.
There has now been a total of 1,774 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight on Thursday, 13th, the HPSC has been notified of 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 35 are men / 32 are women
- 70% are under 45 years of age
- 38 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 16 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 18 in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, 5 in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: ‘We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April.
‘We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to six. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.’
‘We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups - wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance.’
