Covid-19 Friday: 7 deaths, 206 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,043 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 26th November, the HPSC has been notified of 206 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 71,699* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

101 are men / 105 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

64 in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases in 18 counties.

As of 2pm today 248 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There were 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

