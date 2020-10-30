News

Covid-19 Friday: 6 deaths, 772 new cases

October 30th, 2020 6:19 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Dr Tony Holohan said the overall situation has improved, but we have to remember that these are very early days. This improvement will only be maintained if we keep going in our efforts, he added. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,908 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 29th October the HPSC has been notified of 772 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 61,059* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 362 are men / 406 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 228 in Dublin, 120 in Cork, 50 in Meath, 41 in Donegal, 41 in Galway and the remaining 292 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

 

As of 2pm today 325 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU.  There were 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘The overall situation has improved, but we have to remember that these are very early days. This improvement will only be maintained if we keep going in our efforts. We have to remember that incidence is increasing in older age groups, who are particularly vulnerable to this disease. The way in which we can protect them is if we continue to drive down transmission across the whole population.’

 

Dr Desmond Hickey, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘As of today, Ireland has seen a reduction in its 7-day incidence rate of 36% when compared to the previous 7 days. Ireland’s progress is notable when compared to the rapidly deteriorating picture across Europe. It is paramount that we sustain and continue to drive down disease incidence as much as possible in the coming weeks.’

 

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: ‘The reproduction number is now close to 1.0 nationally. This is the first time in a number of weeks that we have been able to report positive indicators of the disease. However, our experience to date shows this type of progress is very fragile. We should take these positive signs as an indication our efforts are starting to work, the critical thing now is to keep it up, the virus will seek out any opportunity to spread; over the next weeks let’s make sure we don’t give it that opportunity, by driving R and case numbers as low as possible.’

 

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer, HSE, said: ‘There has been a significant reduction in emergency presentations and admission in recent weeks, when compared with activity last year. Our Emergency Departments have in place pathways of care to keep patients and staff safe. If you need urgent or emergency care in our hospitals, this care can be provided safely.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of  Covid-19 in the community.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 61,059 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today’s cases

(to midnight 29OCT2020)

 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(16OCT2020 to 29OCT2020)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(16OCT2020 to 29OCT2020)
IRELAND 772 287.1 13,672
Cavan 16 669.5 510
Meath 50 546.5 1,066
Westmeath 24 413.4 367
Sligo 9 363.2 238
Galway 41 341.4 881
Cork 120 336.5 1,827
Donegal 41 322.3 513
Limerick 38 313.5 611
Monaghan 12 304.6 187
Longford 8 296.0 121
Kildare 37 293.0 652
Louth 29 292.5 377
Carlow <5 289.8 165
Kerry 13 272.8 403
Clare 14 255.9 304
Dublin 228 251.6 3,390
Wexford <5 241.8 362
Roscommon 13 241.7 156
Mayo 18 240.6 314
Offaly 14 236.0 184
Laois 11 233.8 198
Waterford 12 212.6 247
Kilkenny 5 151.2 150
Wicklow 9 139.7 199
Tipperary <5 132.2 211
Leitrim <5 121.7 39

 

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

