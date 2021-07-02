Covid-19 Friday: 512 new cases

AS of midnight, Thursday July 1st, the Department of Health is reporting 512 confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of the 46 in hospital, 14 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
July 2nd, 2021 6:00 PM
