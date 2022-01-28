News

Covid-19 Friday: 5,109 new cases via PCR; 4,482 via antigen

January 28th, 2022 5:26 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 707 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 69 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,109 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Thursday 27 January, 4,482 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 707 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 69 are in ICU.

The Department has also said that as of today, it will no longer report case numbers on Saturdays or Sundays, but will include those figures in the Monday cases.

The next report of Covid-19 cases will be on Monday January 31st.

Daily hospital and ICU information will continue to be updated on the Covid-19 Data Hub as usual on Saturdays and Sundays.

Statistics on booster vaccinations are now available on the COVID-19 data hub.

 

***

Advertisement | See Tom Harte Farm Services for more | 087 8327645

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.