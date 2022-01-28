Covid-19 Friday: 5,109 new cases via PCR; 4,482 via antigen

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,109 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, on Thursday 27 January, 4,482 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 707 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 69 are in ICU.

The Department has also said that as of today, it will no longer report case numbers on Saturdays or Sundays, but will include those figures in the Monday cases.

The next report of Covid-19 cases will be on Monday January 31st.

Daily hospital and ICU information will continue to be updated on the Covid-19 Data Hub as usual on Saturdays and Sundays.

Statistics on booster vaccinations are now available on the COVID-19 data hub.