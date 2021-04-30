Covid-19 Friday: 4 deaths, 545 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,903 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 29th April, the HPSC has been notified of 545 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 248,870* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

294 are men / 244 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

264 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 50 in Cork, 29 in Donegal, 28 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 139 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There were eight additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 28th 2021, 1,487,043 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,067,378 people have received their first dose

419,665 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, the Department of Health said: ‘The easing of restrictions is a welcome and deserved turning point in our collective efforts to get through this pandemic. It is a step closer towards the shared national goal of suppressing Covid-19 and protecting the vulnerable.

‘However, incidence around the country varies. Some areas are in a more precarious position than others. For example, while the national incidence rate is 125 per 100,000, Donegal currently stands at 295 per 100,000. This is extremely concerning for public health doctors locally.

‘We are calling on community leaders in areas such as Donegal, where the virus is still circulating at dangerous levels, to encourage the people there to stick with the public health measures, especially if they are vulnerable or have yet to be vaccinated.

‘January was a difficult time for us as a country, but particularly tough for those in Donegal. It is important that we look forward now and work together to reduce incidence nationally, but also in our own locality. Your individual actions for the good of your neighbours and community do matter, and they will make all the difference.’

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, the Department of Health said: ‘We have achieved a huge amount as a country, but this virus still poses a threat and it is important to stay vigilant and not to drop your guard over the coming weeks. This is especially true for those who have yet to be vaccinated or are particularly vulnerable.

‘The important thing to do as society reopens is to continue to risk assess your choices and your environment. Just because something is an option, doesn’t always mean it’s safe. Crowded places and enclosed spaces still carry a risk. If you don’t feel comfortable, or feel a place is too crowded, leave. Encourage your friends and loved ones to continue to follow the basic measures to protect themselves and their families.’

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: ‘Business owners, employees and customers have received welcome and much-awaited positive news regarding the restarting of our economy. However, it is extremely important that everyone take this time in anticipation of reopening to review their safety practices and protocols. This is for the benefit of us all, but critically for those who they employ.

“Remember that you have a duty of care to those that work for you, and your patrons and clients. Reopening comes with it the responsibility to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading in your establishment.

‘We are all looking forward to seeing one another again for a browse, a coffee, or a meal. But we must do so safely, and in new ways, to ensure this virus is kept at bay for the coming months as vaccination levels continue to increase.’

Professor Pete Lunn, head of the behavioural research unit, ESRI: ‘Today’s results from the latest research on people’s behaviour, undertaken independently by the institute’s Behavioural Research Unit show that while the large majority of the population continue to follow the public health guidelines in most aspects of their lives, there has nevertheless been a clear fall-off in the levels of compliance reported in recent weeks.

‘However, the average number of people that each individual met from another household, the number of social visits to homes, and the likelihood that people had close contacts, all of which had been increasing during February and March, did not increase further over the Easter period.

‘Data also show that despite news stories surrounding a very low risk of blood clots associated with some vaccines, people’s intention to take the vaccine remains very high. Over 80% say they will take the vaccine when offered it, with most of the remainder saying they are still unsure.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 248,870 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 29Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 29Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (16Apr2021 to 29Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (16Apr2021 to 29Apr2021) Ireland 545 450 127.3 6060 Donegal 29 40 293.4 467 Kildare 58 43 238.6 531 Westmeath 12 16 190.4 169 Dublin 264 175 184.4 2,484 Offaly <5 8 171.9 134 Longford <5 3 168.8 69 Tipperary 6 16 151.7 242 Meath <5 21 144.1 281 Leitrim <5 2 134.2 43 Limerick 19 17 123.7 241 Louth 13 9 109.4 141 Cavan <5 5 95.8 73 Galway 28 21 88.7 229 Wicklow 11 10 87.8 125 Carlow <5 4 84.3 48 Monaghan 5 6 79.8 49 Mayo 7 5 72 94 Laois <5 2 70.8 60 Roscommon <5 3 68.2 44 Waterford 12 8 63.7 74 Sligo <5 2 56.5 37 Cork 50 27 53.4 290 Clare 2 3 37 44 Wexford <5 2 26.7 40 Kilkenny <5 1 24.2 24 Kerry <5 1 18.3 27

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.