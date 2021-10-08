Covid-19 Friday: 2,002 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,002 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 354 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU.

The five-day moving average is 1,242.

Deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said: ‘Today’s case number reflects an increased number of positive tests on specimens collected over the last three days. However, the total number of cases reported in the last seven days (8,845 cases) is fewer than the previous seven days (9,115 cases), with the seven-day moving average of daily cases at 1,264 today, compared to 1,302 a week ago.

‘We will continue to monitor this situation closely to see if the trend in new infections over recent days is sustained. If you are experiencing a high temperature, dry cough, or flu like symptoms please stay at home – do not go to work or socialise.

‘To keep yourself and your family safe please continue to regularly wash your hands, wear a mask when appropriate, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.’