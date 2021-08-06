Covid-19 Friday: 1,782 new cases

AS of midnight, Thursday August 5th, the Department of Health is reporting 1,782 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 189 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Today and this weekend, the HSE are operating additional walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres right across the country. This time last year, we could not have hoped for such highly safe and effective vaccines to aid us in suppressing this virus, nor that we would in fact have a range of them to use. The Covid-19 vaccination programme shows not only the best of scientific endeavour, but also commendable solidarity in those who come forward to receive a vaccine for the good of their wider community.

‘I strongly encourage anyone still awaiting their Covid-19 vaccine to avail of these vaccination centres this weekend. These vaccines are very effective at protecting against the worst effects of Covid-19. Not only do they offer personal protection, but the more of us who receive a vaccine, the safer we all are as a group.’