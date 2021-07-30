Covid-19 Friday: 1501 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,501 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 169 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘This week vaccination is open to anyone over the age of 16 and those aged 12-15 will be able to register soon. Walk-in vaccination centres are now available for those yet to receive a first dose. If you have a child with an underlying medical condition, that is living in a household where there are other people at risk, please avail of vaccination at the earliest opportunity.

‘Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic. If we experience similar uptake in the younger cohorts as experienced in the over 60s, Ireland will have a strong population level defence against Covid-19 and its known variants.’

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘If you experience any symptoms of a cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, change in taste or smell, headache, sore throat, runny nose or blocked nose/sinuses, please isolate and come forward for a test. There are testing centres located in every county in Ireland.’