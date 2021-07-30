News

Covid-19 Friday: 1501 new cases

July 30th, 2021 6:30 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 169 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,501 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 169 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘This week vaccination is open to anyone over the age of 16 and those aged 12-15 will be able to register soon. Walk-in vaccination centres are now available for those yet to receive a first dose. If you have a child with an underlying medical condition, that is living in a household where there are other people at risk, please avail of vaccination at the earliest opportunity.

‘Vaccination and the incredible uptake across many age groups is leading us to a turning point in the pandemic. If we experience similar uptake in the younger cohorts as experienced in the over 60s, Ireland will have a strong population level defence against Covid-19 and its known variants.’

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘If you experience any symptoms of a cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, change in taste or smell, headache, sore throat, runny nose or blocked nose/sinuses, please isolate and come forward for a test. There are testing centres located in every county in Ireland.’

 

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.