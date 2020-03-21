Covid-19: Fastnet Film Festival in Schull is cancelled

THE Fastnet Film Festival, which takes place each year in Schull, has been cancelled.

In a statement issued this hour, they organisers said: ‘In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fastnet Film Festival committee have regrettably taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Festival which was set to take place from the 20th to 24th of May. Although the Festival will not be staged in May, the short film competition will be carried forward to May 2021. While this is disappointing to us all, the health and safety of our audience visitors and guests is our top priority. We look forward to returning with an even bigger and better festival next year. ‘

They added: ‘The Festival team is devastated that the incredible programme we had planned, won’t happen this year and that audiences won’t experience the diversity of artists coming from across the world to West Cork. However, these are unprecedented times that we are living in and the welfare of human life unequivocally comes first and foremost,’ said John Kelleher, festival director. ‘We encourage you all to stay safe and follow the advice of the HSE during this difficult time.’

Keep an eye on www.fastnetfilmfestival.com for updates.