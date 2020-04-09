Covid-19: 28 more deaths, 500 more cases reported this Thursday

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 28 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

22 deaths located in the east, 2 in the north west, 2 in the south and 2 in the west.

the people included 15 females and 13 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

19 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 263 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 9 April.

There are now 6,574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team’s modelling data has revealed that Ireland’s effort to date has greatly reduced the transmission of the virus.

the growth rate has reduced from 33% daily in the early weeks of this outbreak, to 9% this week.

the number of people, on average, that someone with COVID 19 is likely to infect was high at the beginning of the outbreak at 4.5. We now see this ‘R’ (reproduction) number reduced very significantly.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG) said; “When an R number increases by even a fraction above 1, the number of new cases per day will rise, slowly but inexorably.

“We are at a very delicate and critical point in our response to this pandemic.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The virus is still sustaining itself in our community. If we do not stay at home and practice physical distancing then we are not stopping the spread.

“It is crucial that each one of us take seriously the risks this virus poses, follows the guidelines and limit the opportunity for this virus to spread.

“We must follow the public health advice as closely as we possibly can so that we can limit the spread of the virus.

"Stay at home, practice physical distancing, practice hand hygiene, protect eachother."

Dr. Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE said; “I would like to acknowledge the enormous efforts of healthcare workers caring for patients in hospitals and the community. The best way people can show support for them is by staying at home and observing the guidelines. This keeps everyone safe.”

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that the perceived risk of contracting coronavirus has fallen sharply, from 43% on 26th March to 32% currently.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals: