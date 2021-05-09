Courtmacsherry RNLI rescues 75-foot fishing vessel off Old Head

THE Courtmacsherry All Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat was called out on Sunday morning to aid a 75-foot Fishing Vessel that found itself in difficulty 27 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale.

Conditions at sea were reportedly very difficult with Force 7/8 winds and high sea swells.

The fishing vessel with five crew members on board had put out a distress signal when its hull was breached and was taking in water.

Also launched was the Coast Guard Rescue 117 Helicopter from Waterford.

Just after 12pm, the Coast Guard Helicopter dropped an emergency salvage pump and winch man on to the fishing vessel deck.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Deputy Launch Authority and LPO Vincent O Donovan said: 'Great credit is due to all our volunteer crew members who rushed to answer the callout this morning and headed into very rough seas to help others in distress.'

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat volunteer Crew involved in today’s callout were Coxswain Mark Gannon, Mechanic Chris Guy and crew members Mark John Gannon, Dara Gannon, Denis Murphy, Ciaran Hurley and Evin O Sullivan.

The lifeboat returned to its base in Courtmacsherry just after 5pm.