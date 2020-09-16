News

Courtmac woman on surviving Covid; 600+ new jobs for Clonakilty; Eight dogs stolen in Macroom; Belgooly has become 'Smellgooly' say local residents; West Cork ladies crowned champs; RTÉ's Jacqui Hurley on writing, family and Covid

September 16th, 2020 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Clon firm to increase workforce from 370 to 1,000
• Courtmac woman tells of frightening experience with Covid
• Eight dogs stolen from Macroom kennels
• Dangerous jellyfish sightings close Barleycove beach
• Belgooly has become 'Smellgooly' say local residents

In Sport:

• West Cork ladies crowned champs
• Enniskeane camogie's date with destiny
• Newcestown footballers ready for Páirc Uí Chaoimh
• Kilmacabea footballers are the team to beat

In Life & Community:

• RTÉ sports broadcaster Jacqui Hurley on writing her new book, family and Covid

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 17th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.