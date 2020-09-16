Courtmac woman on surviving Covid; 600+ new jobs for Clonakilty; Eight dogs stolen in Macroom; Belgooly has become 'Smellgooly' say local residents; West Cork ladies crowned champs; RTÉ's Jacqui Hurley on writing, family and Covid

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Clon firm to increase workforce from 370 to 1,000
• Courtmac woman tells of frightening experience with Covid
• Eight dogs stolen from Macroom kennels
• Dangerous jellyfish sightings close Barleycove beach
• Belgooly has become 'Smellgooly' say local residents
In Sport:
• West Cork ladies crowned champs
• Enniskeane camogie's date with destiny
• Newcestown footballers ready for Páirc Uí Chaoimh
• Kilmacabea footballers are the team to beat
In Life & Community:
• RTÉ sports broadcaster Jacqui Hurley on writing her new book, family and Covid
