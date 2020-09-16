Courtmac woman on surviving Covid; 600+ new jobs for Clonakilty; Eight dogs stolen in Macroom; Belgooly has become 'Smellgooly' say local residents; West Cork ladies crowned champs; RTÉ's Jacqui Hurley on writing, family and Covid

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Clon firm to increase workforce from 370 to 1,000

• Courtmac woman tells of frightening experience with Covid

• Eight dogs stolen from Macroom kennels

• Dangerous jellyfish sightings close Barleycove beach

• Belgooly has become 'Smellgooly' say local residents

In Sport:

• West Cork ladies crowned champs

• Enniskeane camogie's date with destiny

• Newcestown footballers ready for Páirc Uí Chaoimh

• Kilmacabea footballers are the team to beat

In Life & Community:

• RTÉ sports broadcaster Jacqui Hurley on writing her new book, family and Covid

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 17th