Courtmac woman drove twice in four days while disqualified

A DISTRICT Court Judge told a woman who was caught driving while disqualified twice in four days that she will be facing a lengthy driving ban.

Judge John King made the comment when dealing with the case of Danielle Cashman (26) of Hilltop Cottage, Barreragh, Courtmacsherry at Clonakilty District Court last week. Ms Cashman pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a driving licence on two different occasions in April of this year.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that on April 24th last the accused was stopped by gardaí at Cullenagh and it transpired she was a disqualified driver and had no insurance or a driving licence.

However, four days later in Timoleague, she was again stopped by gardaí for having no insurance or a driving licence and her car was seized by gardaí.

The court heard the defendant has two previous convictions for similar offences and received a 12 month driving ban last January.

Solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client, who he described as ‘a naïve young lady’, has had a difficult life and had been homeless up until April, and is drug-free for over a year. ‘She has a house locally now and since mid-April she has obviously changed her ways, but she realises she’s skating on thin ice. ‘On the second occasion she was driving, someone who needed to go to a chemist and she was taken advantage of,’ said Mr Fleming.

Judge King remarked that having got a house in April the defendant was caught twice in four days driving while disqualified.

‘There is no excuse for naivety and these warrant a custodial sentence as she is in flagrant breach of a disqualification order which was only made in January of this year,’ said Judge King.

Judge King directed the preparation of a probation report before sentencing – which is also to include, but not limited to – a community service assessment. He remanded her on continuing bail.

‘I’m not saying she won’t get a sentence, but we will see what the probation services say and she’s certainly facing a lengthy driving ban.’