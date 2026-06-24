Courtmac RNLI deal with two call outs on Tuesday

The Courtmacsherry RNLI were called out twice yesterday in what proved to be a busy day for the volunteer crew in the searing heat.

They were first called out at 8.16am by Valentia Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-ordination centre, when a passing boat had observed a 32 ft yacht drifting near the Seven Heads coastline and nobody was visible to them on board although the boat sails were flapping.

The lifeboat under coxswain Ken Cashman and a crew of five were underway in 10 minutes and proceeded at top speed to the area of the incident. Once quickly located at 8.46 am they discovered that this was a single handed French sailor who was below deck and following a detailed enquiry, it was established that the person was not in need of any help. The lifeboat returned to base and was back at its mooring in Courtmacsherry at 9.20 am.

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The bleepers were again activated at 2.52 pm when a 30ft fishing boat with two people on board was reported in difficulty off the Seven Heads coastline. The lifeboat again under Coxswain Ken Cashman and a crew of five were away in nine minutes and proceeded to the area of the reported causality. Locating the causality at 3.15 pm, it was decided that as the fishing boat had lost its steering, it was prudent to take the vessel under tow immediately.

The lifeboat and causality arrived back to the safe surrounds of Courtmacsherry Pier at 4.20 pm.

Station voluntary Launch Authority Mark Maguire said: 'It was great to have so many crew members respond quickly to today’s callouts on one of the year's warmest days'.

Incidentally this was Mark’s first callouts since becoming another valuable member of the Stations Launch Authorities and is no stranger to the seas, as he is a current Captain of an ocean going Container Ship on the high seas.

The crew on yesterday's callouts were coxswain Ken Cashman, Mechanic Stuart Russell, and crewmembers Kevin Young, Denis Murphy, Dave Philips, Luke Hanley, Ian McCarthy and Taylor Murphy.