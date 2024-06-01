Courtmac RNLI call out to pleasure boat with fire in engine room

The Courtmacsherry all weather RNLI Lifeboat Val Adams had its second call out in three days after it was called out at 5.04 pm this evening to go to the aid of a 25ft pleasure boat that that sought assistance off the Seven Heads coast.

The casualty sent out a Mayday for help when a fire started in its engine room. The lifeboat under coxswain Ken Cashman and a crew of five proceeded immediately to the area of distress in good conditions at sea today. The Lifeboat reached the causality at 5.40 pm to give any assistance as required.

The Courtmacsherry sea angling boat Lady Louise under skipper Taylor Murphy (a lifeboat crew member himself) was also in the area and stood by to help.

Thankfully the crew on the causality were able to extinguish the fire and shut down the problematic engine. They were able to continue their passage on their second engine and the lifeboat stood alongside and escorted it past the Old Head of Kinsale. The pleasure boat arrived into Kinsale at 7 pm and docked at the Marina.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary operations manager Brian O Dwyer said that: ' It was great to be of assistance today on an incident that could have been very dangerous with a fire on-board' , he added that “'t was appropriate that the causality issued a Mayday call for help quickly as minutes might matter in an incident like this.'

The Courtmacsherry lifeboat crew involved in today’s callout were Coxswain Ken Cashman, Mechanic Dave Philips and crewmembers Peter Nunan, Denis Murphy, Dean Hennessy and Kieran Boyle.