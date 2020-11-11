Courtmac accountant reveals Joe Biden blooper; Crisis in funding for local roads; Dramatic rise in West Cork domestic abuse figures; Cork senior footballers stun Kerry; The Parisian musician inspired by Castletownbere fair

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Courtmac accountant reveals Joe Biden blooper – this time with West Cork links

• Crisis in funding for local roads

• Dramatic rise in West Cork domestic abuse figures

• Property: Rineen house with private pier for €845,000

• Farming: Dairy Farmer of the Year shortlist

In Sport:

• Cork senior footballers stun Kerry

• Cork ladies march on with win over the Kingdom

• Kieran Kingston's Cork hurlers overcome Dubs

In Life & Community:

• A Parisian has been inspired to write a unique kids journal ‘by’ a stuffed penguin she won over 20 years ago in a funfair in Castletownbere.

