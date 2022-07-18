Couple’s joy after discovery of lost wedding ring

A NEWLY married couple have described Kinsale’s Tamas Juhasz as a ‘gent and a legend’ after he came to their rescue and found their lost wedding band.

Karla and James Connolly from East Ferry in Midleton had been visiting Kinsale on Sunday and after spending time at the Dock Beach, James realised that he had lost his wedding band.

‘We are only married five weeks and are heading on our honeymoon to Dubai next week so we were panicking. We went back to the beach three times but we couldn’t find it,’ Karla told The Southern Star.

‘Luckily, a nice lady who saw us on the beach advised us to contact Tamas Juhasz on Facebook, who is well known in the area for finding rings using his metal detector so we made contact with him.’

Tamas, who is originally from Hungary, is no stranger to helping others find lost wedding bands in the Kinsale area and has successfully helped many a couple in recent years free of charge. ‘Tamas went out to the beach on Monday morning to look for the wedding band and found it at 5.30am. We cannot thank him enough as we were even planning on getting a replacement in Dubai.’

Karla said he is the ‘definition of a legend’ and she also to thanked the lady who recommended she contact him