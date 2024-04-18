Couple left Dealz store with trolley of shopping

A COUPLE walked out of a Clonakilty supermarket with a trolley full of groceries to the value of €150 and, when approached by staff outside afterwards, one of them threw water at them.

Ben Boland of Apt 1, Skibbereen Townhouse, Skibbereen pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to handling stolen property, threatening to damage property belong to Kazi Abrar and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Insp Roisín O’Dea told the court that on April 22nd last the defendant was in Dealz on Pearse Street in Clonakilty.

‘He left without paying for a trolley of groceries valued at €150. On the same date he was outside the back of his apartment when he was approached by his landlord. There are ongoing issues there and he began shouting abuse at him and threatened to damage property belonging to him,’ said Insp O’Dea.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy told Judge Adrian Harris that gardaí recovered the stolen goods so there was no loss to the supermarket.

He said he has represented his client in the past and that he suffers from schizophrenia.

‘He hadn’t taken his medication which created the issue on the day in question,’ said Mr Murphy.

Mr Murphy said his client is currently carrying out a community service order in relation to a case heard in court last year with half of it already completed.

Judge Harris said he didn’t see the need to get an updated probation report on Mr Boland and directed him to carry out 100 hours of community service in lieu of prison on the charges of handling stolen property and threatening to damage property. He took into consideration the public order charge.

Mr Murphy also represented Abbey Kelly (27), girlfriend of Mr Boland, and said she also has significant mental health issues.

Ms Kelly, who lives at the same address, pleaded guilty to one charge of theft, two charges of assault and two charges of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Insp O’Dea said the defendant entered Dealz and loaded up a shopping trolley with €150 of goods.

‘She engaged in unruly behaviour when stopped by staff cross the street outside she threw water at them but they were not injured,’ said Insp O’Dea. The court heard she has no previous convictions while Judge Harris sought a probation report to assess her suitability to carry out community service and adjourned the case to May 21st.