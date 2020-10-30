County Council shortlisted in awards for local government

CORK County Business and Tourism Awards have been shortlisted in Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards 2020.

This is the 17th year of the awards and it features 86 projects from local authorities shortlisted over 16 categories.

The CCBTA, which are run in conjunction with The Southern Star, was shortlisted in the ‘Promoting Economic Development’ category.

Southern Star MD Sean Mahon said: ‘It’s fantastic to see that the CCBTA have been shortlisted and I wish Cork County Council every success as they significantly supported this important initiative right across the region. The Southern Star in conjunction with the Council as headline sponsor developed a blueprint for these awards in 2018 to celebrate the great work being done by West Cork businesses and tourism organisations.

‘The awards were such a success that the County Council decided for 2019 they’d like to extend the scheme and further support a North Cork and East Cork equivalent set of awards too, which then cumulated in February of this year with an overall Cork County Business of the Year ceremony held at County Hall. The Cork County Business of the Year winner was West Cork’s very own Keohane Seafoods from Bantry who fought off strong competition from Castlemartyr Resort & Spa and Health & Safety Publications who won the East and North Cork Business of the Year Awards respectively. The awards did not run in 2020 due to the pandemic, but we hope to have some form of business and tourism awards in place for 2021.’

Ian Talbot of Chambers Ireland said: ‘Even with the disruption endured by so many in 2020, local authorities continue to deliver, achieve more and strive for even greater things for their communities.’

Winners will be announced on November 26th.