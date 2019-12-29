County Council launches a new colouring book

CORK County Council has launched a colouring book entitled The Colourful Heritage of County Cork.

Supported by the Heritage Council, and through the Creative Ireland Programme, Cork County Council and the Creative Ireland Culture Team worked with a range of different illustrators to produce a delightful colouring book for all ages.

‘This colouring book is a special publication as part of the hugely successful heritage of Co Cork series which has engaged academic, local and amateur historians, archeologists and enthusiasts from throughout the county,’ a statement said.

‘In keeping with the spirit of these publications, the colouring book is an invitation for everyone to get involved with County Cork’s rich and colourful heritage,’ the statement added.

The launch coincided with the release of the seventh instalment of the heritage publication series, The Industrial Heritage of County Cork.

Cork has close to 300 mills in the archaeological record and the publication examines the earliest origins of industry in Cork, with a particular focus on the industrial revolution and the inclusion of sites from up to and including the 20th century.

In keeping with previous books in the series, a number of sites also are included with the intention of encouraging the public to visit them.

The two publications will be in bookshops in the coming days and copies are also available on Floor 3 of the County Hall.

The Industrial Heritage of County Cork retails at €10 and the Colourful Heritage of County Cork is priced at €5.

For more see www.corkcoco.ie/arts-heritage or email [email protected]