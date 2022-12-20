County Council issues new appeal for properties to house Ukrainian people

CORK County Council is appealing to those who have unoccupied properties to offer them as temporary homes for those fleeing war in Ukraine.

The call is part of a new government initiative to make use of unoccupied houses, apartments or holiday homes to house Ukrainian people and families.

A tax-free recognition payment of €800 per month is available for properties used to house those arriving from Ukraine. This payment rate applies from December 1st 2022. More than 60,000 people have arrived into Ireland from Ukraine seeking safety and the vast majority need accommodation.

Under a new programme, Cork County Council will take offers of houses, apartments or holiday homes for temporary accommodation, liaise with owners to assess suitability and arrange for their use by Ukrainian people and families. Property owners can offer homes at OfferAHome.ie or by contacting Cork County Council.

Those who offer a property can expect to be contacted by Cork County Council within five working days of making their offer and an assessment of the property will be carried out by the Council shortly after.

The assessment is to ensure the property is habitable and to get some details so it can be matched to the most appropriate person or family.

Anybody who offers a property will be able to check the status of their offer at any stage at the OfferAHome.ie website.

This is a call for stand-alone properties that are not occupied by others. Properties should be in liveable condition and, ideally, available for at least 6 months. While rent will not be payable to those who offer properties, a tax-free recognition payment of €800 per month is available from the Department of Social Protection to those who offer accommodation to Ukrainians.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said that Irish people had shown incredible support for the people of Ukraine.

‘We know that people are very anxious to help where they can so we’re appealing to anybody who has a house, apartment, or holiday home that they’re not using at the moment to consider offering it to those who need shelter and safety from war. We understand that it can be daunting to offer a property to someone you don’t know. That is why Cork County Council will work with you throughout the process and be there to offer support while your property is being used. If you have a property that is otherwise going to be empty this winter, please consider offering it for those who badly need a safe home for a while.’