County Cork winner scoops €143,616 after matching five numbers

An online Lotto player in County Cork was the biggest winner in Saturday night’s €3.9 million draw after matching five numbers and the bonus to scoop a massive €142,616 in the main Lotto draw.

The lucky player who purchased their ticket in-App or online at www.lottery.ie matched five numbers and the bonus ball and will now claim a cash prize of €142,616.

The Lotto numbers from last night’s draw (Saturday 5th November) were: 08, 12, 18, 20, 23, 43 and the bonus number was: 25.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Cork ticket holder. The online winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of last night’s €3,973,425 Lotto jackpot, there were more than 104,000 players who won prizes. This Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot (9th November) will roll to an estimated €4.2 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said, “While there was no winner of last night’s €3.9 million Lotto jackpot, one lucky player from Cork did win the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €142,616. We are asking all our online players in Cork to check their emails and online lottery accounts to see if they are the lucky winner. The winner should contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected], and we will make arrangements for them to claim their prize.”

