Countdown on for Molly’s album launch in October

THE much anticipated third single from Molly O’Mahony’s upcoming debut album has been released.

The Ballydehob singer/songwriter has shared ‘Her Song’, the third single from her album ‘The House of David’, arriving October 20th

Molly describes ‘Her Song’ as ‘a celebration, a bop, a monument, Dublin in the sun. It’s joyful, loud, hopeful and proud; queer as you like. A big, gay love song.’

Molly spent the past decade writing and performing with art-folk group Mongoose, who have been a fixture on the Irish music scene since their formation in 2012.

The band have released two albums and two EPS in that time and have shared stages with the likes of Glen Hansard, Mary Coughlan, and Eddi Reader.

Molly returned to her family home to Ballydehob in March of last year. Against the backdrop of the unfolding pandemic, she began work on her debut solo collection. The first single ‘Remember to Be Brave’, was released in June 2021, followed by ‘Brother Blue.’

This album is 10 years of Molly’s life distilled into 10 songs. The title pertains to the house of her close friend David, which she lived in for most of her twenties in Dublin.

‘It is the place that allowed me to live and grow as an artist in the city. It’s also the site of so many of the events, love affairs, and cock-ups, which inspired this collection of songs.

‘This album is a breathing monument to all the living, perishing and creating that the house afforded me the space to do, and my gracious offering for all that it has seen me through.’

Its creation was made possible by the kind support of over 200 individual patrons, and The Arts Council of Ireland. Molly will also perform at next month’s Clonakilty International Guitar Festival (September 9th-18th). See clonguitarfest.com