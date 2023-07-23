Councillors back plan to relocate Bantry playground to Peace Park

COUNCILLORS in Bantry are backing a plan to relocate the existing playground to the Peace Park despite some reservations from members of the public.

In a presentation to members of the West Cork Municipal District on Monday, engineer Ruth O’Brien outlined all aspects of the new project, saying the works will include the installation of new equipment, together with the relocation of some existing playground equipment to the Peace Park.

She said the development will also include the construction of car park spaces to include disability parking and parent and child accessible spaces.

She pointed out that there is an existing Multi-use Games Area (Muga), gym equipment, and sensory garden within the Peace Park site, located at Newtown and Townlots.

It is the Council’s intention that the existing playground, adjacent to Bantry GAA grounds, will be decommissioned and no longer used as a playground.

Ruth O’Brien said the project had been advertised and 22 submissions were received, including two from statutory consultees, namely Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Inland Fisheries Ireland.

For safety reasons, the area engineer said the new amenity would be accessed from Slip Road, and not the N71, and that the development would have no bearing on the river.

As part of a Part 8 planning process – in which the Council is seeking planning permission for work it intends to carry out – the public representatives were consulted about the plan before sending it forward to a full Council meeting for further consideration.

The engineer addressed some of the concerns raised by members of the public. As an example of a typical ‘observation’ to the Council plan, she said some people thought relocating the playground would affect the serenity of the Peace Park.

But with a Muga already in existence at the Peace Park, councillors, including Danny Collins (Ind) and Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF), were of the opinion that it would be a positive development

overall.

Cllr Collins said young people could use the playground, while youths played on the pitches, and older people enjoyed walks in the Peace Park, or exercising using the outdoor gym equipment.

Other concerns expressed to the Council dealt with the reduction in size of the Peace Park, but the engineer said the newly-relocated playground would be less than 50% of the park and that the existing sensory garden, willow tunnel, maze, and pergolas would be maintained.

The engineer said there are no proposals to provide toilet facilities in that locality, but there are none at the existing playground either.

Ruth O’Brien confirmed more than €200,000 has been secured for the development, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, if planning is approved.