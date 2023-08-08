Councillor warns uncut hedges could lead to a fatal accident

‘SOMEONE will die because landowners and farmers are afraid to cut the hedges due to fears of being prosecuted,’ said a frustrated councillor at a recent meeting of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG), who is himself a farmer, said there are no guidelines out there for landowners, who are willing to cut overgrown hedges when they pose a danger to road users.

‘People out walking or cycling are in real danger due to these overgrown hedges and ditches. They are being pushed out onto the road, while motorists are also in danger too as their vision at some junctions is being obscured,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

‘We have no direction or guidelines from the department as to when certain levels of growth is dangerous. We have no cohesive plan and it’s gone beyond a joke.’

He highlighted the example of a Dunmanway landowner who received permission from the Council to cut dangerous trees on his land but within 48 hours a Coillte official arrived at his door and ‘threw the book’ at him and reported him to the Department of Agriculture.

‘That’s the kind of thing happening and I feel landowners and farmers are being battered and everyone is working in a vacuum. Someone will die because they are afraid to cut dangerous hedges or trees.’

The cutting of hedges is not permitted between March 1st to September 1st in order to protect nesting birds but it is allowed if there is a safety concern, but councillors said that is open to different interpretation by government departments or agencies.

His colleague, Cllr Kevin Murphy highlighted the overgrown verges on a section of the road near the Eli Lilly factory in Dunderrow. He said that it is a busy route where cyclists and pedestrians also use and highlighted the dangers posed for them.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said a policy aspect has to be looked at and said if a hedge is dangerous then the landowner should be able to cut it, which would cover them over any ‘green prosecution’.

‘Safety should be prioritised above all else,’ she said.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) agreed and said that ‘cop on and common sense has to prevail’ and highlighted the overgrown hedges at Charles Fort which were affecting tour buses and rental cars.