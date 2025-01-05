Councillor proposes cup deposit return scheme

A BANDON-based councillor has called on Cork County Council to follow the lead of Killarney in implementing a deposit return scheme for single use cups.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) raised the issue at a meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and said she was concerned about the prevalence of single-use cups among young people especially.

‘This is a very worrying trend. Promoting reusable cups is vital to our environment and local economy. Education and investment are key and the support of Cork County Council to implement a county-wide strategy from a sustainable development perspective is warranted,’ said Cllr Bambury.

She referenced the success of the Killarney Coffee Cup Project, whereby 45 businesses agreed to swap their single-use cups in store and instead implement the 2GoCup Deposit and Return scheme as their option for takeaway drinks.

‘This coupled with ceramics where applicable and the opportunity to bring your cup is the perfect solution to the throw-away disposable lifestyle of single-use cups. This project has been co-funded by Kerry County Council, Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce among others.’

Cllr Bambury added that before the scheme was implemented Killarney went through 23,000 cups a week – more than a million a year – adding up to 18.5 tonnes of waste.

‘A similar initiative will significantly benefit our community and the environment,’ she said.

She said she will suggest at full Council level that the local authority take all measures necessary to implement a scheme across the county.

She also highlighted the significance of marketing for businesses with the use of their logos and branding on single-use cups.

She suggested that the Council could incentivise the switch over for businesses.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG), who runs her own restaurant in Kinsale, said businesses need to be incentivised financially for this to work, while Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) suggested the introduction of a pilot scheme.

Senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony said it could be taken to the Environment SPC (strategic policy committee) for consideration.