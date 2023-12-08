Council set to upgrade Dunmanway flood relief pumps

AN upgraded pumping system is required to protect homes in Dunmanway from flooding, and Cork County Council confirmed they are reviewing the existing flood relief scheme.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Deirdre Kelly said surface water flooding – separate to the flooding caused by the overtopping of the lake – can be dealt with effectively by pumps.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) agreed, saying that he too had received representations from people in Dunmanway. He gave an account of how effective they are in keeping homes and businesses in Bantry dry, even when the streets become flooded.

‘People in Bantry ask me where the water is being pumped to,’ said Cllr Collins. ‘I say I don’t know, but it’s working.’ Even at times of high tides he said the pumps – expertly operated by local council employees and fire brigade personnel – work very well and he described them as ‘money well spent’.

Engineer Gillian Vaughan said the Council is looking to upgrade the existing mobile pumps by leasing them this winter. She said the Office of Public Works (OPW) is carrying out a review of the existing flood relief scheme and Cork Co Council has proposed an upgrade of the existing mobile pump system to the OPW as an interim measure ahead of a more permanent solution.

For the immediate winter period, Ms Vaughan said Cork Co Council has sent a request for a temporary pump hire to the OPW. Meanwhile, the local authority has installed a level gauge on the lake on behalf of the OPW.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the western divisional committee meeting, at which Cllr Danny Collins asked engineers to consider dredging Garnish Pier. He said Dursey Boat Hire is damaging its boats because of the level of silt at the pier.

In Glengarriff, too, he said, leisure boats have nowhere to tie up, so he asked for a new pontoon. ‘Glengarriff is losing out because when there is nowhere to tie up, they just sail away to Bantry or Castletownbere,’ he said.

The independent councillor also petitioned for a pontoon for Bere Island because people are having to climb across other boats – with children in tow – to get to the ladder at the pier.