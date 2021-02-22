Council prepares towns for possible overnight flooding

WITH Met Eireann’s Status Orange rainfall warning in place from 7pm tonight and throughout Tuesday, Cork County Council's severe weather assessment team have convened this afternoon.

The Council said it was now ‘at its highest levels of preparation’ with crews clearing inlets, gullies and known flood risk areas across Cork County throughout the day.

Pumps are being deployed in Bantry, Dunmanway, Skibbereen, Bandon, Clonakilty, N25 (east of Castlemartyr) and a JCB in Rosscarbery. Staff will be monitoring all known problem locations throughout the night, tomorrow and into Wednesday.

In Skibbereen, Rossa Road has closed with sandbags in place.

In Clonakilty, measures have been put in place at the end of the Timoleague road.

In Rosscarbery, culverts have been inspected and staff are on standby.

Sandbags have been deployed to known flood locations throughout the county and in Bantry, which is a regular victim of flooding, sandbags were made available to local residents this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s emergency out of hours number at (021) 4800048.

Cork County Council said it would continue to monitor the situation and convene as required over the next 48 hours.

The Council will provide updates on www.corkcoco.ie and on the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.