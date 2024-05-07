Council: Pay parking in Bandon won’t be paused

CORK County Council officials will not be suspending pay parking in Bandon despite pleas from councillors that ongoing works in the town will deter the public from shopping there.

At the most recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, councillors again sought an update on a call to suspend pay parking, having discussed it extensively at their previous meeting.

Senior executive officer, Noreen O’Mahony said there are 2,000 car park spaces in Bandon, with 75% of those free, while around 500 car spaces are pay parking after the first 30 minutes.

She said the Council’s view is that pay parking is more important than ever at the moment while work is ongoing in the town to ensure the adequate turnover of spaces.

‘We acknowledge the disruption the works are causing to people in the town but we won’t be suspending it,’ she said.

Councillors were informed the income from pay parking including fines in 2023 was €70,6743, while the expenditure was €66,570.

‘We’re not in the business for income but for the turnover of cars,’ said Ms O’Mahony, who added they are seeking options for a new car park near the town centre.

Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) called for the suspension of pay parking until the works are finished.

‘It’s an injustice to the town and the Bandon Business Association (BBA). They are the ratepayers and this is what they are asking for. It’s a very bad reflection and looking at the figures we won’t be losing anything,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

He also said if the St Patrick’s Church decided to remove free car parking from their grounds, then they would be in trouble.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) and Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) sought a free two-hour limit to be imposed, similar to Christmas arrangements.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) said the money being spent on the town will be a waste if businesses close.

Despite the pleas, officials said they will not be suspending pay parking. Senior executive officer O’Mahony said pay parking was agreed as part of the budget and to remove that would leave a budget deficit.

Cllr O’Donovan requested the cost and income figures for the last 12 months to be provided at the next meeting.Ms O’Mahony said she will try to revert back with these figures.