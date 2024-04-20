Council explores sites for new Bandon car park

COUNCIL officials are currently examining several sites in Bandon town centre for potential car parks with calls being been made to have this urgently progressed.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) raised a motion at the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District meeting requesting that a progress report be provided regarding the provision of parking in Bandon town. He said the proposal for Bandon TPREP (Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement) was to remove some car park spaces in the town.

‘But the quid pro quo for that was that Cork County Council committed to a car park in the town. I’d be very concerned if people can’t park closely to commercial premises,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

‘Also Cork County Council is in receipt of rates from these business owners and it has a responsibility and obligation to try and provide car park spaces down the line after the completion of Bandon TPREP.’

He pointed out that visitors and elderly people won’t support traders unless they can access parking in close proximity.

‘A new car park for the town needs to be progressed and business owners need to know too how it will happen, we owe them that commitment. It’s all the more critical with TPREP being signed for South Main Street. This uncertainty is bad for the town and if people don’t come in to shop, then the businesses suffer.’

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) seconded the motion, while chair of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) sought an update from Council officials.

‘TPREP saw a loss of car park spaces across the town and we along with the Bandon Business Association were told there would be no car park spaces lost. Nothing has replaced these spaces,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

Cllr Coughlan said that as the business climate is so volatile at the moment they need to remove lack of car park spaces from the equation.

Senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony said they have looked at 15 sites which need further investigation and that each has different complexities to be explored.

‘We are working through this list and it’s on our agenda,’ she said.

Cllr O’Sullivan asked for a commitment from officials that it can be progressed rapidly as he said the business people of the town need some sort of certainty.

‘If two or three are deemed suitable, can we get it progressed? We need that commitment and I appreciate the work done already. South Main Street is the critical point and now we are hitting it.’