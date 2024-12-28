Could you be Ireland’s next country star?

A CALL has gone out to West Cork to find Ireland’s next country music star as auditions open for TG4’s Glór Tíre series.

Monday is the deadline to apply for the new series. The popular country music show is preparing for its 21st season, and returns to TV screens in March and April 2025. Eight emerging country and Irish singers will compete for the coveted title of Ireland’s Glór Tíre country music champion.

In this year’s series, Effie Neill from Ardgroom went all the way to the final. She appeared on the first episode last season on March 12th, mentored by country singer Michael English. She impressed the judges are reached the grand final, which took place last April.

‘It’s opened new doors to me for gigs. I get people asking, “Are you the girl from the TV?” The experience of it all has been great,’ she told The Southern Star.

Effie has continued to perform to acclaim across the country and headlined a fundraiser in aid of the RNLI in the Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff earlier this month.

Glór Tíre, produced by Galway-based company Gael Media, first began broadcasting on TG4 in 2004. It is widely recognised as an important platform for new talent, and held in high regard by audiences and established artists as a vital force in sustaining Irish country music.

Producers are inviting new and emerging singers to audition this season, which begins recording in Connemara in January.

The show will be presented by Aoife Ní Thuairsig. Resident judges Jó Ní Chéide and Caitriona Ní Shuilleabháin will be joined by guest judges, while the series mentors will be drawn from leading names in Irish country music.

To apply for Glór Tíre season 21, entrants must send a video or YouTube link of themselves performing a song, along with - where they’re from, contact details, age and a few words about themselves to [email protected].

Entrants must be over 18 as of December 1st 2024 and must not be under contract to a manager or management agency.

The deadline for entries is midday on Monday December 23rd. No entries will be accepted after this.

• See www.tg4.ie