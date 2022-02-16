Snowfall on the cards as Storm Eunice approaches

Following Storm Dudley on Wednesday, a separate low-pressure system named Storm Eunice will bring disruptive and challenging weather conditions on Friday, with impacts from strong winds, heavy rain and snow expected.

Storm Dudley will bring strong and gusty winds across Ireland on Wednesday, with gusts reaching around 80-110km/h especially in hilly areas and along exposed coasts.

A yellow wind warning is in place across the country until midnight, with a risk of coastal flooding and also some spot flooding in areas from heavy rain.

A blustery day will follow on Thursday with a mix of bright spells and some heavy showers, before cloud, rain and strengthening winds arrive ahead of Storm Eunice.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Matthew Martin, said: 'We’re keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Friday as Storm Eunice is expected to bring some challenging weather conditions, especially on Friday morning as strong winds, heavy rain and snow moves across the country.

'At the moment it looks like northern and western areas are most likely to see the heaviest snow falls, with southern areas expected to see the strongest winds, however we’re still a few days ahead and the details of when and where are likely to change. With this in mind, we’re urging people to keep a very close eye on the forecast and warnings for their area as these may change in the coming days.'

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind, rain and snow warning associated with Storm Eunice from early on Friday morning until Friday afternoon.

Yellow wind and snow warnings are also in place for NI.

The storm will likely bring a risk of fallen trees from strong winds and hazardous driving conditions and possibly disruption to transport from heavy rain and snow.