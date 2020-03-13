Corona virus is impacting on clients of Spearline

THE Skibbereen tech company, Spearline, has said that the outbreak of the coronavirus is having an effect on global communication networks.

In a statement issued to The Southern Star, Kevin Buckley, the company’s chief executive, says it is continuing to monitor and communicate with its customers to help them navigate the situation.

Spearline – which has offices in Waterford, Romania and India – operates a support service to its customers on a 24-hour service all year.

With some Asian communities now on lockdown, or near lockdown, Mr Buckley confirmed that changes in demand on local and national networks are impacting international communications.

He said Spearline – which has servers in 70 countries and tests millions of telecoms lines globally – has noted degraded call connection rates in the affected areas, particularly in China, where it was down 7% in January and South Korea, where it was down 12% in February.

Mr Buckley said there has also been a decline in audio quality, which has a significant impact on businesses.

In China and South Korea, where there have been notable drops in quality, Mr Buckley attributed this to changes in demand but also restrictions in getting engineers to key sites for repairs and upgrades.

He did, however, say that there is some evidence of stabilisation in China and added: ‘We hope to see that trend continue.’



