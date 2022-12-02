Cork winner scoops €50,000 in prize bonds

ONE LUCKY Cork person is €50,000 richer this evening, after being announced as the winner of the star prize in this week's Prize Bonds.

The lucky bond was number BCI 729320, held in Cork, and was bought in 2022.

A total of 4,707 prizes were awarded to bond-holders this week, amounting to cash prizes of €299,300.

Prize bonds are a state savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.

Draws are held every Friday for the top €50,000 prize, while the last Friday of every March, June, September and December see prizes of €250,000 offered.