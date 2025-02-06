Cork winner scoops €31k in Quick Pick

ONE of last night’s Lotto players successfully matched five numbers plus the bonus, securing a stunning prize of €31,678.

The player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on Tuesday, 4th February, from Colemans, Minor Row, Millstreet, Co. Cork.

The winning numbers in last night’s (Wednesday, 5th February) Lotto draw were: 4, 5, 12, 30, 31, 35 and the bonus was 1.

The National Lottery is urging all players in Millstreet to check their tickets carefully.

If you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] to arrange the collection of your prize.