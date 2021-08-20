Cork trains to All Ireland are sold out on Sunday

Iarnród Eireann has announced that all scheduled and extra trains from Cork and Limerick are sold out on Sunday.

Many Saturday trains are also sold out, they said.

Tickets will not be available at stations, and customers must travel on whichever train they have booked as a 75% capacity is in operation under Covid-19 restrictions.

While extra services have been added on Sunday for both Cork and Limerick supporters to and from Dublin Heuston, all scheduled and extra trains from both counties are completely sold out for Sunday morning, and returning after the match. In addition, many services are now sold out on Saturday also.

Iarnród Éireann reminds customers that face coverings remain mandatory on board at all times of the journey – and ask travellers to please co-operate with staff and show courtesy to fellow customers by wearing a face covering at all times.

Alcohol will not be permitted on board any services, and catering services remain suspended.

Iarnród Éireann thanked customers for their continuing co-operation with public health and capacity control measures in place at present.