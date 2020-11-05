Cork student wins award for water poster

A BALLINSPITTLE student has won a prize for her poster advising people to take note of water conservation.

Michaela Coholan from Ballinspittle NS who won a prize in the Junior Primary category of last year’s Water Poster Competition organised by Green Schools.

Green Schools moved its annual water awards ceremony online last week, with a virtual ceremony shown on screens in 24 schools around the country.

Postponed in May due to Covid-19 restrictions, the ceremony celebrated the winners of the annual Water School of the Year awards, the water poster competition and the water ambassador programme. The Green Schools water theme is supported by Irish Water.

Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil in Glanmire, Cork and Dominican College, Galway City were named Ireland’s Water Schools of the Year and St. Mary’s Special School in Rochestown were also awarded as the winning Secondary School of the Year for the Southern region of the country.

The Green-Schools programme has moved much of its interaction online for the current school year, having developed a suite of Green-Schools Stay Home resources since March, including 13 weeks of activities related to the Water theme. This is the seventh year of the awards and partnership with Irish Water, which has seen over 2,000 schools attend interactive Water Workshops and Walk for Water Events since 2013.

Twelve students won prizes for their artwork designed for this year’s Green Schools Irish Water poster competition and four groups of students were honoured for their work as water ambassadors in their schools and communities. This year also saw the first group of students winning for their entry to the inaugural video category of the poster competition.