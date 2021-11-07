Cork player one of three big winners in Lotto draw

An online player in Cork matched five numbers and the bonus and will now go on to claim an incredible €990,753 prize.

Saturday night’s Lotto draw offered a bumper night of prizes for players all over Ireland with players in Cork, Meath and Wicklow sharing almost €3 million in prizes, while 169 players nationwide scooped €6,417 each.

Meanwhile, the €19,060,800 jackpot remains up for grabs next Wednesday. No additional funds were added to the jackpot because it remains capped.

As a result, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were distributed to the next prize tier.

That was all to the benefit of the Cork player who will claim €990,753 after purchasing their Normal Play ticket on the day of the draw at www.lottery.ie.

The winning numbers in the Saturday draw were: 05, 06, 09, 15, 19, 25 and the bonus was 18.

Meanwhile, two players in Meath and Wicklow became the biggest winners of the night after scooping the top prize of €1 million each in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 03, 14, 16, 28, 35, 43 and the bonus was 07.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the Cork and Wicklow winners.

Each of the three biggest winners from last night’s draw should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

