Cork Person of the Year Awards Lunch postponed due to Storm Éowyn

The organising committee of the Cork Person of the Year Awards has announced the postponement of the annual awards lunch, originally scheduled for Friday, January 24th at The Metropole Hotel, Cork, due to the weather warnings issued in relation to Storm Éowyn.

The decision was made in response to Met Éireann's weather advisory for the Cork region, prioritising the safety and wellbeing of the 200 expected attendees, including award nominees, community leaders, and distinguished guests.

'The safety of our guests and participants is our absolute priority,' said Manus O’Callaghan, Awards Organiser.

'While we regret any inconvenience this may cause, we believe this is the most responsible decision, given the current weather warnings related to Storm Éowyn. We are working with our sponsors and partners to identify an alternative date, and we look forward to celebrating our winners in the near future.'

The prestigious annual event, which celebrates outstanding contributions to Cork community life, will now take place on Friday February 28th at Cork International Hotel, Cork Airport Business Park, T12 H516.

All registered attendees are being contacted directly with further information.