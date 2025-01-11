Cork mourns businessman John Horgan

THE funeral has taken place of the well-known Cork cattle exporter and businessman John Horgan who died on Saturday, December 28th.

Mr Horgan, who lived in Maryborough Woods in Douglas in Cork, was well known in business and agricultural circles throughout the county. He had followed his father into the cattle export trade and was also involved in

developing the export trade to countries in the Middle East.

He was also known in sporting circles, and was the owner of the stallion Tirol, who was a multiple race winner and claimed success in the Classic 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

John Horgan was the father in law of Breffni Horgan (nee O’Regan), a director of The Southern Star. John died peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital on Saturday, and is survived by his wife Liz, and his children Johnny, Susie, Peter, Sarah and the late Lisa, adored grandfather of Emily, Chloe, Alice, Scarlett, Zach, Nicholas, and Ralph, and extended family.

His funeral took place on Tuesday, December 31st in St. Columba’s Church, Douglas, and he was buried at St Finbarr’s Cemetery.