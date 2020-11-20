Cork have moved on, says Ruairi Deane

RUAIRÍ Deane and his Cork teammates had little time to bask in the glow of victory over Kerry before turning their attention towards Munster final opponents Tipperary.

Thousands of Rebel fans all over the world expressed their delight via social media immediately after Cork dethroned the Kingdom at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Ruairí Deane is aware of the boost Cork’s victory has given the county’s long-suffering supporters. Whilst happy to recall those minutes surrounding Mark Keane’s late winner, make no mistake about it, Cork have moved on and are fully focussed on Tipperary.

‘When the ball went into the net, I just set off running, but then I realised the kick-out might be coming so I turned around again,’ Bantry Blues’ Deane told The Southern Star .

‘It was all a bit manic. There is no point in underestimating the result as some of us have been eight, nine years on the go trying to get over the line. I know it was only a Munster semi-final but it was a big victory for us.

‘It is one to remember but it is about refocusing now and tuning in for the Tipperary game.

‘Our phones were fairly lit after the game and it took a few days to get back to people. All the Cork lads are aware of what the win over Kerry meant to our supporters. Even my wife was getting calls from families and friends. People were getting in contact with my mother as well.

‘People needed a boost. I know the kids in my school are loving it at the moment and they are going to milk it at the expense of a few of our Kerry teachers!’

No one is happier than Ruairí Deane to see Ronan McCarthy getting deserved praise for the county’s progress over the past 12 months.

‘Ronan won’t want any plaudits but you get the rewards out of what you put into things,’ Deane added.

‘Everyone in the Cork set-up is rowing in the same direction. Ronan won’t want any credit for that nor will anyone else. It is the whole unit going in the same direction that’s going to make the difference so I am absolutely thrilled for Ronan and the entire group. Again, we have to keep our feet firmly planted on the ground and look to take the next step.’

Standing in Cork’s way of claiming a first provincial title since 2012 is Tipperary. Similar to the Rebels, it took a late Brian Fox score to see off Limerick 1-15 to 2-11 after extra-time.

‘As soon as we got back together, the focus was fully on playing Tipperary in the Munster final,’ Deane commented.

‘It is all guns blazing for our next game. The nature of sport is that when you get over one hurdle, you are pretty much straight on to the next one. Games are coming a bit quicker this year, so it is all about Tipperary now.

‘As for supporters getting carried away, they wouldn’t be long telling you if anything went wrong again!’

David Power has Tipperary playing a more effective brand of football as evidenced by their victory over Limerick in the Munster semi-final. Ruairi Deane knows what’s coming and Cork have been preparing accordingly.

‘Tipperary are a good team and have shown that over the last number of years,’ said the Bantry Blues midfielder.

‘A lot of their players played All-Ireland minor finals in Croke Park so they have good experience built up under David Power. They are playing good football.

‘The nature of this year, everyone involved knows it is a shortened season and is going hell for leather in both training and matches. We will be ready for that.’